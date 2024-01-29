Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Guard supports Special Operations Forces during Northern Strike 24-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    During Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, Guard Soldiers from Michigan's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, underwent cold-weather training to enhance their capabilities in an Arctic-like environment. The indirect fire infantrymen, commonly referred to as mortarmen, provided support for Special Operations Forces at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. Mortars play a crucial role in launching illumination rounds to disclose enemy formations and mark targets, providing essential support for maneuvering units, especially during night operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911672
    VIRIN: 240130-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102643
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Guard supports Special Operations Forces during Northern Strike 24-1, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Alpena
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    NS24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT