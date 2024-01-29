Michigan Guard supports Special Operations Forces during Northern Strike 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, Guard Soldiers from Michigan's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, underwent cold-weather training to enhance their capabilities in an Arctic-like environment. The indirect fire infantrymen, commonly referred to as mortarmen, provided support for Special Operations Forces at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. Mortars play a crucial role in launching illumination rounds to disclose enemy formations and mark targets, providing essential support for maneuvering units, especially during night operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)