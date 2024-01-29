During Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, Guard Soldiers from Michigan's Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, underwent cold-weather training to enhance their capabilities in an Arctic-like environment. The indirect fire infantrymen, commonly referred to as mortarmen, provided support for Special Operations Forces at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. Mortars play a crucial role in launching illumination rounds to disclose enemy formations and mark targets, providing essential support for maneuvering units, especially during night operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911672
|VIRIN:
|240130-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102643
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Michigan Guard supports Special Operations Forces during Northern Strike 24-1, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT