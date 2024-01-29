Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 46- Biomedical Sciences Corps and Junior Leadership

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Episode 46 of the Raider Report featuring Biomedical Sciences Corps Appreciation Week, and Col Angelina Maguinness, the 17th Training Wing commander takes part in a Junior Leadership Summit at Angelo State.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911671
    VIRIN: 240131-F-EP494-5103
    Filename: DOD_110102642
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 46- Biomedical Sciences Corps and Junior Leadership, by A1C Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    #RaiderReport
    #BiomedicalSciencesCorps

