    Flying high with Silver Arrow

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Silver Arrow trains with the 56th Rescue squadron providing tactical airlift capacity at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024. The Silver Arrow mission contributes to improved interoperability with NATO allies and partners, and U.S. aircraft rotating into the European theater in support of persistent military airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 07:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911667
    VIRIN: 240124-F-SH233-5223
    Filename: DOD_110102451
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying high with Silver Arrow, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Rescue
    HC-130J
    Silver Arrow
    56RQS

