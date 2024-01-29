Silver Arrow trains with the 56th Rescue squadron providing tactical airlift capacity at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 24, 2024. The Silver Arrow mission contributes to improved interoperability with NATO allies and partners, and U.S. aircraft rotating into the European theater in support of persistent military airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 07:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911667
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-SH233-5223
|Filename:
|DOD_110102451
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flying high with Silver Arrow, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
