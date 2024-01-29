InFocus-CNO Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240124-N-HI500-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 24, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO's strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)