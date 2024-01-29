Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus-CNO Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    240124-N-HI500-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 24, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visit Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Jan. 23. Franchetti and Honea traveled to Italy to meet with Sailors and communicate the CNO's strategic priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them with the fleet. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911665
    VIRIN: 240124-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102398
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus-CNO Visit, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    All Hands Call
    CNO
    Sailors
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT