A Day In The Life Of A NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Logistics Support Representative

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain provides full spectrum operational logistics support and quality of life programs to U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Joint, and Coalition Warfighters, DoD civilians, and their families operating in the U.S. Navy Central Command. FLC's team of Logistics Support Representatives (LSR) provides logistics coordination with tailored supply support for all homeported and deployed units in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The LSR role is critical in ensuring that ships and crews have everything needed to operate efficiently and effectively in executing assigned missions.
|12.13.2023
|01.31.2024 03:12
|Interviews
|911664
|231213-N-AC117-1001
|01
|DOD_110102328
|00:01:04
|BH
|0
|0
