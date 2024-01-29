Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day In The Life Of A NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Logistics Support Representative

    BAHRAIN

    12.13.2023

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain provides full spectrum operational logistics support and quality of life programs to U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Joint, and Coalition Warfighters, DoD civilians, and their families operating in the U.S. Navy Central Command. FLC's team of Logistics Support Representatives (LSR) provides logistics coordination with tailored supply support for all homeported and deployed units in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The LSR role is critical in ensuring that ships and crews have everything needed to operate efficiently and effectively in executing assigned missions.

    Location: BH

