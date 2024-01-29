Yokota Air Base's Enlisted club partnered with Air Force gaming to host a gaming tournament for Super Smash Bro and Mortal Kombat. The event was a huge success with how many member of the community came out to participate, compete, and meet alike gamers. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|01.27.2024
|01.31.2024 01:20
|Package
|911661
|240128-F-AR133-1001
|DOD_110102265
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base Gaming Tournament, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
