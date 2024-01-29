Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Gaming Tournament

    JAPAN

    01.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Enlisted club partnered with Air Force gaming to host a gaming tournament for Super Smash Bro and Mortal Kombat. The event was a huge success with how many member of the community came out to participate, compete, and meet alike gamers. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 01:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911661
    VIRIN: 240128-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102265
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    gaming
    enlisted club
    Air Force gaming

