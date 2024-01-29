Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024

    SEAGIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Army National Guard recruits attend the Recruit Sustainment Program in Seagirt, New Jersey, Jan. 6, 2024. These drills prepare recruits for basic combat training by teaching Army structure, weapons familiarization, and other key information.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911657
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102139
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SEAGIRT, NJ, US

    This work, Recruit Sustainment Program January 2024, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

