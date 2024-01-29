Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Airlift Squadron performs a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise on the C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-5M FLUSH checklist was designed for an aircrew to launch the Super Galaxy from a ‘no power on’ or ‘dark’ status to all four engines running and taxiing in minimal time for departure in case of an imminent threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911655
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CJ792-1000
    Filename: DOD_110102046
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DOVER, DE, US

    This work, 9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH, by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

    dover afb
    C5
    transcom
    dover
    9th AS

