9th Airlift Squadron's FLUSH

The 9th Airlift Squadron performs a Fleet Launch Under Severe Hazards exercise on the C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 29, 2024. The C-5M FLUSH checklist was designed for an aircrew to launch the Super Galaxy from a ‘no power on’ or ‘dark’ status to all four engines running and taxiing in minimal time for departure in case of an imminent threat. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)