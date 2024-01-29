Buffalo District Floating Plant Mooring Line Repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant team, considered the "Swiss Army Knife of Lake Erie", trains, makes repairs, and prepares for upcoming construction season and emergency situations that might arise, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. 2024. Part of their readiness involves repairing the mooring lines they use throughout the season. These lines provides savings for the government and sharpens the skills of each team member. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 22:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911654
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-VR700-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102031
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
