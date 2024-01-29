Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District Floating Plant Mooring Line Repair

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant team, considered the "Swiss Army Knife of Lake Erie", trains, makes repairs, and prepares for upcoming construction season and emergency situations that might arise, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. 2024. Part of their readiness involves repairing the mooring lines they use throughout the season. These lines provides savings for the government and sharpens the skills of each team member. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 22:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911654
    VIRIN: 240119-A-VR700-2001
    Filename: DOD_110102031
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Floating Plant

