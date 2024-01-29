Buffalo District Floating Plant Mooring Line Repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Floating Plant team, considered the "Swiss Army Knife of Lake Erie", trains, makes repairs, and prepares for upcoming construction season and emergency situations that might arise, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 16. 2024. Part of their readiness involves repairing the mooring lines they use throughout the season. These lines provides savings for the government and sharpens the skills of each team member. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)