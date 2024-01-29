Interview of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Naske, the 14th Airlift Squadron commander, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911632
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-EM228-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110101701
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bamboo Eagle 14th CC Col. Naske Interview, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT