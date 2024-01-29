Bamboo Eagle 14th CC Col. Naske Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911632" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Naske, the 14th Airlift Squadron commander, participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)