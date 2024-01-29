14th Airlift Squadron trains with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during exercise Bamboo Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll package of U.S. Air Force 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster IIIs performing airlift scenarios with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 25, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)