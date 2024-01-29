14th Airlift Squadron trains with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during exercise Bamboo Eagle

B-Roll package of U.S. Air Force 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster IIIs performing airlift scenarios with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion during exercise Bamboo Eagle, Jan 25, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|01.25.2024
|01.30.2024 16:33
|B-Roll
|911629
|240125-F-EM228-7001
|DOD_110101669
|00:02:29
|US
|3
|3
