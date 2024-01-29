The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade, Saturday, on Tampa Bay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911625
|VIRIN:
|240127-G-CX249-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110101632
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies enforce Gasparilla safety zone, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
