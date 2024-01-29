Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies enforce Gasparilla safety zone

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade, Saturday, on Tampa Bay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911625
    VIRIN: 240127-G-CX249-1002
    Filename: DOD_110101632
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies enforce Gasparilla safety zone, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Miliatry
    United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

