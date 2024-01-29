Coast Guard, partner agencies enforce Gasparilla safety zone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary and partner agencies will be enforcing a safety zone for the Gasparilla Parade, Saturday, on Tampa Bay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 27, 2024. All boaters are advised to monitor VHF Ch. 16 and contact the Coast Guard or other nearby agency partners in the event of a water emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)