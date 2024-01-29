All About Civilian Tuition Assistance Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civilian Tuition Assistance Program informational video provided by Ms. Shawna Weaver, an HR Specialist with the 72nd Air Base. In this video you will learn the important steps of where and how to apply, who is eligible, how much assistance you receive and numerous resources regarding CTAP.