All About Civilian Tuition Assistance Program

Civilian Tuition Assistance Program informational video provided by Ms. Shawna Weaver, an HR Specialist with the 72nd Air Base. In this video you will learn the important steps of where and how to apply, who is eligible, how much assistance you receive and numerous resources regarding CTAP.
|01.05.2024
|01.30.2024 15:33
|Interviews
|911618
|240130-F-YA464-1004
|DOD_110101539
|00:08:07
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLA., OK, US
|0
|0
