SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the Day at Keesler tour for local civic leaders. They also discuss the Dragon Tank innovation contest and preview the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024 and the upcoming events for Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911610
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-PI774-6476
|Filename:
|DOD_110101398
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 29 January 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT