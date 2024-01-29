Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 29 January 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the Day at Keesler tour for local civic leaders. They also discuss the Dragon Tank innovation contest and preview the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024 and the upcoming events for Black History Month.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MS, US

