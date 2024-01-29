Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16's first flight. The event was open to Airmen and base employees and featured aerial demonstrations from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demo Team as well as guests speakers from within the test and operational F-16 community.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911605
|VIRIN:
|240125-O-TF785-1288
|Filename:
|DOD_110101269
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration, by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
