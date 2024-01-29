Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Lindsey Iniguez 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16's first flight. The event was open to Airmen and base employees and featured aerial demonstrations from the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demo Team as well as guests speakers from within the test and operational F-16 community.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911605
    VIRIN: 240125-O-TF785-1288
    Filename: DOD_110101269
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration, by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    412th Test Wing

