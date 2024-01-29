Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Primary Prevention

    01.30.2024

    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce

    The Defense Department is adopting a comprehensive approach to preventing harmful behaviors in the military community. The DoD Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce supports healthier command climates and safer environments for our Service members. Learn more about integrated primary prevention and the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce at www.prevention.mil.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Suicide Prevention
    sexual assault prevention
    domestic violence prevention
    integrated primary prevention
    harassment prevention

