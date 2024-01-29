The Defense Department is adopting a comprehensive approach to preventing harmful behaviors in the military community. The DoD Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce supports healthier command climates and safer environments for our Service members. Learn more about integrated primary prevention and the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce at www.prevention.mil.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 13:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|911599
|VIRIN:
|240130-D-WM768-6369
|Filename:
|DOD_110101191
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
