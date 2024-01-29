Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Impossible Win?

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    SSG Christopher Ramirez and his team are facing an uphill battle. Outnumbered 6 to 1 by their counterparts at Brooke Army Medical Center, they're the Davids taking on the Goliaths in the Best Leader/Best Squad Competition April 2024. But Ramirez isn't fazed. Pressure? It fuels him. Doubt? It's his motivation.

    Hear Ramirez reveal:
    • Why he welcomes the pressure and doubt that come with being the smaller team.
    • His biggest physical hurdle and how he's pushing himself to overcome it.
    • The grueling training tactics he uses to stay ahead of the competition.
    • His secret weapon that could give IACH the edge they need to win.

    Will Ramirez and his underdog squad defy the odds and claim victory? Follow the IACH Team here and root them on.

    Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911598
    VIRIN: 240130-O-JU906-8913
    Filename: DOD_110101142
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Impossible Win?, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Riley

    TAGS

    Competition
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    MEDCOM Best Leader Competition
    Best Leader Competition 2024

