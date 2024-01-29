An Impossible Win?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SSG Christopher Ramirez and his team are facing an uphill battle. Outnumbered 6 to 1 by their counterparts at Brooke Army Medical Center, they're the Davids taking on the Goliaths in the Best Leader/Best Squad Competition April 2024. But Ramirez isn't fazed. Pressure? It fuels him. Doubt? It's his motivation.



Hear Ramirez reveal:

• Why he welcomes the pressure and doubt that come with being the smaller team.

• His biggest physical hurdle and how he's pushing himself to overcome it.

• The grueling training tactics he uses to stay ahead of the competition.

• His secret weapon that could give IACH the edge they need to win.



Will Ramirez and his underdog squad defy the odds and claim victory? Follow the IACH Team here and root them on.



Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.