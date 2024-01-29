Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Autonomous Horizons Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Kevin Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this 2-part edition of QuEST, U.S. Air Force Senior Scientist and QuEST co-founder Dr. Steven K. “Cap” Rogers, ACT3 Chief Technology Officer Dr. Michael J. Mendenhall, ACT3 Chief Scientist Dr. Gilbert L. Peterson, and ACT3 Senior Scientist Dr. Kevin Schmidt discuss the 2019 publication Autonomous Horizons II: The Way Forward.

    Key Moments and Questions in the videos include:
    Discussion of October 2023 event “AI for Humanity” sponsored by AFRL
    Clarifications among definitions of intelligence, consciousness, and qualia
    Historical perspective from Cap on Autonomous Horizons origins
    Groundwork for report - A2/AD operational space and implications for ‘intelligent autonomy’
    Multiple streams of research and development leading to a common framework for responsible autonomous systems
    Question for group: What is cybernetics?
    Question: Shouldn’t we also have the inverse of “Cognitive computational models of humans for systems” to account for human understanding of systems logic?
    Example architectural pattern for autonomous system development; building a better human-machine interface
    Human-like dialogue as explanations from the system to the human; experience versus explainability
    Distinction between explicit and implicit as relating to consciousness

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    consciousness
    AFRL Air Force Research Laboratory
    Autonomy Capability Team

