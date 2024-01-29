Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Mica Endsley

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Kevin Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Description:
    In this edition of QuEST, President of SA Technologies and former Chief Scientist of the Air Force Dr. Mica Endsley discusses Situation Awareness in AI Human and Machine Teaming.
    Key Moments in the video include:
    Outlining the need for ‘effective oversight of AI and Autonomous Systems’
    Synergistic Human-Autonomy Integration
    Team Situation Awareness and the importance of Transparency and explainability
    Team Situation Awareness and Shared Situation Awareness
    Real-time information and mental models of a system both ‘feed’ Situation Awareness
    Shared Situation Awareness needs in Human-AI teams
    Taskwork and SA
    Design principles for Situation Awareness
    Tesla autopilot example
    Measuring SA

    Audience questions:
    What about commander’s intent? What role can transparency and explainability play in ensuring that the machine has the correct interpretation of commander’s intent?
    I have a question about confidence and meta-awareness, and the differences or similarities - confidence for the task SA and meta-awareness for the agent SA - are those the same things or are there differences between them?
    How do we deal with the fact that both parties, agents and humans, are both learning?
    How do we know what is being explained by the human or the agent - does a human know that there are certain things that a machine can do so well, such that it develops a belief or confidence in the machine? How much are we banging on the door of being able to explain ourselves to each other - machine and human?
    What happens when you have more than one AI/AI system?
    I’ve applied GDTA and I’ve found that you get a lot of information requirements for an operator - how do you pare that down to just what the operator needs at that time and not overwhelm them?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911595
    VIRIN: 230331-O-BA826-7221
    Filename: DOD_110101055
    Length: 00:53:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    quest
    AFRL
    AI
    AFRL Air Force Research Laboratory
    Human-AI Teaming

