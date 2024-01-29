Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Physician Promotes Vaccine Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Capt. Arron Smith, M.D., chief of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's Public Health Department, shares what the area is currently experiencing with respiratory infections, the best way to prevent infections, and what to do if you should need medical attention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911590
    VIRIN: 240125-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110100961
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Physician Promotes Vaccine Awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT