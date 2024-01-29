Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai host the European Union for the fifth Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai host the European Union for the fifth Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting at the Department of State.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai host the European Union for the fifth Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting
LEAVE A COMMENT