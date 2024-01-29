Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah Spartans: 3ID Hockey Team

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    In the heart of Fort Stewart, a group of Soldiers with the 92nd Engineer Battalion formed a recreational hockey team based out of Savannah, Georgia. This video contains footage from a game played at the Savannah Civic Center, Jan. 15, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911585
    VIRIN: 240115-A-LP731-2121
    Filename: DOD_110100844
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    hockey
    3ID
    Savannah
    92nd engineer battallion

