In the heart of Fort Stewart, a group of Soldiers with the 92nd Engineer Battalion formed a recreational hockey team based out of Savannah, Georgia. This video contains footage from a game played at the Savannah Civic Center, Jan. 15, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911585
|VIRIN:
|240115-A-LP731-2121
|Filename:
|DOD_110100844
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Savannah Spartans: 3ID Hockey Team, by PV2 Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
