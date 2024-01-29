Army Contracting Command enable Army readiness through contracting solutions in support of the Army and Unified Land Operations, anytime, anywhere. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful, from food to clothing to bullets and bombs.
Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, ACC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command. ACC has one subordinate one-star command -- the Mission and Installation Contracting Command -- and six major contracting centers as well as eight contracting support brigades that provide support to AMC's life cycle management commands.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 12:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911582
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-CZ274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110100814
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Contracting Command BEYA video 2024 with closed captions, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting
