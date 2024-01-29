Army Contracting Command BEYA video 2024 with closed captions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Contracting Command enable Army readiness through contracting solutions in support of the Army and Unified Land Operations, anytime, anywhere. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful, from food to clothing to bullets and bombs.

Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, ACC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command. ACC has one subordinate one-star command -- the Mission and Installation Contracting Command -- and six major contracting centers as well as eight contracting support brigades that provide support to AMC's life cycle management commands.