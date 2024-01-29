Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Contracting Command BEYA video 2024 with closed captions

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Army Contracting Command enable Army readiness through contracting solutions in support of the Army and Unified Land Operations, anytime, anywhere. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful, from food to clothing to bullets and bombs.
    Headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, ACC is a major subordinate command of U.S. Army Materiel Command. ACC has one subordinate one-star command -- the Mission and Installation Contracting Command -- and six major contracting centers as well as eight contracting support brigades that provide support to AMC's life cycle management commands.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911582
    VIRIN: 240130-A-CZ274-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100814
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

