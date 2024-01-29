Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Crew served weapons course 50 caliber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard fire M2A1 machine guns during the crew served weapons course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 24, 2024. The crew served weapons course is offered through the Pennsylvania National Guard's Individual Training Branch. 36 students from units across the state conducted marksmanship training on the M249 light machine gun, M240B machine gun, Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun and M2A1 machine gun in order to become subject matter experts on those weapon systems. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 11:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911576
    VIRIN: 240129-Z-PS821-1009
    Filename: DOD_110100765
    Length: 00:08:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Crew served weapons course 50 caliber, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marksmanship

    TAGS

    240B Machine gun
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    Army national Guard
    crew served weapons
    individual training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT