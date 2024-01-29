Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Introduces New Patient Simulator

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Education and Staff Development department will now be using the HAL S5301 Patient Simulator, providing our staff the opportunity to train on a realistic variety of situations and helping our staff maintain readiness.

    This patient simulator is designed to fulfill educational objectives across clinical disciplines and blur the lines between simulation and real life. It features new conversational speech functions, lifelike motor movement, simulated physiology, and many more industry-first capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911575
    VIRIN: 240111-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110100757
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

