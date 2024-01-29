BACH Introduces New Patient Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Education and Staff Development department will now be using the HAL S5301 Patient Simulator, providing our staff the opportunity to train on a realistic variety of situations and helping our staff maintain readiness.



This patient simulator is designed to fulfill educational objectives across clinical disciplines and blur the lines between simulation and real life. It features new conversational speech functions, lifelike motor movement, simulated physiology, and many more industry-first capabilities.