The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Education and Staff Development department will now be using the HAL S5301 Patient Simulator, providing our staff the opportunity to train on a realistic variety of situations and helping our staff maintain readiness.
This patient simulator is designed to fulfill educational objectives across clinical disciplines and blur the lines between simulation and real life. It features new conversational speech functions, lifelike motor movement, simulated physiology, and many more industry-first capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911575
|VIRIN:
|240111-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110100757
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Introduces New Patient Simulator, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT