Cut: Crew served weapons course 50 caliber

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard fire M2A1 machine guns during the crew served weapons course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 24, 2024. The crew served weapons course is offered through the Pennsylvania National Guard's Individual Training Branch. 36 students from units across the state conducted marksmanship training on the M249 light machine gun, M240B machine gun, Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun and M2A1 machine gun in order to become subject matter experts on those weapon systems. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|01.29.2024
|01.30.2024 11:56
|Package
|911574
|240129-Z-PS821-1008
|DOD_110100751
|00:00:34
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|0
|0
Marksmanship
