CITIZEN SOLDIER | BG ANDREW HAREWOOD

Brig. Gen. Andrew Harewood is an Army Reserve Chaplain, and shares how he continues be an inspiration to the military and civilian community. From humble beginnings as an enlisted Soldier, civilian pastor, to senior leader, he's always finding a way to be motivate those around him.



Video Directed By Tim Yao

Camera By Colton Huston