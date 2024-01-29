Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CITIZEN SOLDIER | BG ANDREW HAREWOOD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Brig. Gen. Andrew Harewood is an Army Reserve Chaplain, and shares how he continues be an inspiration to the military and civilian community. From humble beginnings as an enlisted Soldier, civilian pastor, to senior leader, he's always finding a way to be motivate those around him.

    Video Directed By Tim Yao
    Camera By Colton Huston

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911569
    VIRIN: 240130-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100641
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CITIZEN SOLDIER | BG ANDREW HAREWOOD, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black history month
    army reserve
    chaplain
    USARmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT