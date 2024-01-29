10th Mountain Division D-Series 2024

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division competed in the 10th Mountain Division's annual D-Series event held at Fort Drum, New York, January 19th, 2024. D-Series references the culminating exercise the original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers went through from March-April in 1944, to prepare for combat in the mountains of Italy.
