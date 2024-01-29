Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102 Rescue Squadron Showcases CH-130J Super Hercules

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 102nd Rescue Squadron showcase a CH-130J Super Hercules to members of the Estonian military at Amari Air Base, Estonia, January 26, 2024. The U.S. and Estonia established diplomatic relations in 1922. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911566
    VIRIN: 230129-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100598
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    NATO
    102RQS
    CH-130J

