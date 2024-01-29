Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holistic Health and Fitness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Darryl Briggs, Sgt. Marlana Cureton and Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran

    188th Infantry Brigade

    Holistic Health and fitness is the U.S. Army's standard to ensure maximum readiness and lethality within the ranks. It is the foundation of peak performance that empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance while preventing injury and disease.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911564
    VIRIN: 300124-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100584
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, by SGT Darryl Briggs, SGT Marlana Cureton and SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    1AE
    First Army
    Army
    HQDA
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

