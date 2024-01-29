ArticleCS: My Items/My Articles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This presentation will be approximately 30 minutes long and in that time we will start out with a brief intro to the Article CS module and its settings, before we move to the My Articles/My Items area. We will discuss article categories and how to create and edit them if needed and the different draft statuses an article can be in. We will also discuss Authors and how to add them as well as moderations and how to push/pull article to and from your site.