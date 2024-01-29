This presentation will be approximately 30 minutes long and in that time we will start out with a brief intro to the Article CS module and its settings, before we move to the My Articles/My Items area. We will discuss article categories and how to create and edit them if needed and the different draft statuses an article can be in. We will also discuss Authors and how to add them as well as moderations and how to push/pull article to and from your site.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911561
|VIRIN:
|240109-D-BK064-8021
|Filename:
|DOD_110100541
|Length:
|00:24:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ArticleCS: My Items/My Articles, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT