    Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts to families

    POLAND

    01.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider send video messages to families back home throughout January while deployed to Europe and conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Randy Booker, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to his family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, a petroleum systems technician assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to his loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Sgt. Vontiesha Joyner, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Hill, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Spc. Gregory Nadyatulchairha, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Funderburk, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to his family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
    U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Middleton, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to her family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 09:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 911559
    VIRIN: 240120-A-FW799-2063
    Filename: DOD_110100487
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: ORANGEBURG, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts to families, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Valentine's Day
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

