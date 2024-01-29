U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider send video messages to families back home throughout January while deployed to Europe and conducting operations and training to assure allies and deter adversaries in the region.
U.S. Army Sgt. Randy Booker, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to his family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, a petroleum systems technician assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to his loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Sgt. Vontiesha Joyner, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Hill, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Spc. Gregory Nadyatulchairha, a Soldier assigned to 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, gives a shoutout to her loved ones from Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Spc. Kenneth Funderburk, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to his family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
U.S. Army Spc. Ashley Middleton, a Soldier assigned to 414th Transportation Company, gives a shoutout to her family from Karliki, Poland, Jan. 30, 2024.
This work, Sustainment Soldiers give Shoutouts to families, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
