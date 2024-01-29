Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers conduct fueling operation

    SWIETOSZOW, POLAND

    01.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, a petroleum systems technician assigned to the 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, explains the importance of fueling operations on Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30. 2024. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911558
    VIRIN: 240120-A-FW799-2063
    Filename: DOD_110100461
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SWIETOSZOW, PL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers conduct fueling operation, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

