U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Martin, a petroleum systems technician assigned to the 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, explains the importance of fueling operations on Swietoszow, Poland, Jan. 30. 2024. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which leads a multi-compositional force of sustainment units, provides ready and postured, combat-credible forces and forward presence in Europe, enabling rapid response to crisis and a deterrence to adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911558
|VIRIN:
|240120-A-FW799-2063
|Filename:
|DOD_110100461
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SWIETOSZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Soldiers conduct fueling operation, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT