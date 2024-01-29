U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, issue cold weather gear and test equipment as a part of Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway in preparation for NATO exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 24, 2024. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote Arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911554
|VIRIN:
|240125-M-TR167-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110100424
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway Inventory in Preparation for Nordic Response 24, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT