    Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway Inventory in Preparation for Nordic Response 24

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, issue cold weather gear and test equipment as a part of Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway in preparation for NATO exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 24, 2024. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote Arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911554
    VIRIN: 240125-M-TR167-1004
    Filename: DOD_110100424
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NATO
    II MEF
    2MARDIV
    MFEA
    NR24

