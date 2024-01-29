Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway Inventory in Preparation for Nordic Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, issue cold weather gear and test equipment as a part of Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway in preparation for NATO exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 24, 2024. Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is an upcoming NATO training event conducted every two years to promote Arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)