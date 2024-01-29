Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the US Secretary of State (Q&A 3/4)

Q&A session with journalists following the joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, and the US Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken, in Washington D.C., on 29 January 2024.
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 04:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911552
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110100400
|Length:
|00:08:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT