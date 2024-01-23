Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the US Secretary of State (Q&A 1/4)

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Q&A session with journalists following the joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, and the US Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken, in Washington D.C., on 29 January 2024.
    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 04:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911548
    VIRIN: 240129-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100362
    Length: 00:10:16
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    NATO
    SG
    SG remarks

