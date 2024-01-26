Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: January 26, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    51st Maintenance Group held a weapons loading competition on Osan Air Force Base. In Hawaii, US Marines and US Navy Corpsmen with the 3rd Littoral Combat Team conducted a Casualty Evacuation Training Event. In Alaska, Military and Non-Military working dog handlers attended the Canine Triple C. Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 00:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911540
    VIRIN: 240126-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110100199
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: January 26, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Pohakuloa Traing Area
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT