On Yokota Air Base, United States Forces Japan and 5th Airforce hosted a Health Care Summit. Emergency Responders conducted pre-accident drills on Camp Humphreys and in Hawaii, U.S. Soldiers competed in the 2024 Top Intelligence Competition at Schofield Barracks.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911539
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110100191
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 30, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
