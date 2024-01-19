Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 19, 2024

    JAPAN

    01.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In The South China Sea, sailors heave on a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper- In Japan, the 836th transportation battalion recently conducted an operation at Yokohama north dock to discharge equipment from the MV fisher, a U.S. Navy cargo ship- In the Federate States of Micronesia, a pest control abatement training and interview with U.S. Navy lt. Westen Archibald, Entomologist, from Park City, Utah, was conducted as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Bible Baptist Church in Chuuk.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 23:59
