On this Pacific News: In The South China Sea, sailors heave on a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper- In Japan, the 836th transportation battalion recently conducted an operation at Yokohama north dock to discharge equipment from the MV fisher, a U.S. Navy cargo ship- In the Federate States of Micronesia, a pest control abatement training and interview with U.S. Navy lt. Westen Archibald, Entomologist, from Park City, Utah, was conducted as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Bible Baptist Church in Chuuk.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 23:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911538
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-CV974-4210
|Filename:
|DOD_110100187
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: January 19, 2024, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
