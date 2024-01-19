Pacific News: January 19, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: In The South China Sea, sailors heave on a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper- In Japan, the 836th transportation battalion recently conducted an operation at Yokohama north dock to discharge equipment from the MV fisher, a U.S. Navy cargo ship- In the Federate States of Micronesia, a pest control abatement training and interview with U.S. Navy lt. Westen Archibald, Entomologist, from Park City, Utah, was conducted as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Bible Baptist Church in Chuuk.