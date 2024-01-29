F-16 Fighting Falcon flight test achievement timeline. Video clips featuring delivery onboard a C-5 and first flight.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 21:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911529
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-PJ086-8166
|Filename:
|DOD_110100059
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Rejoin 50: F-16 Fighting Falcon flight test achievement timeline, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT