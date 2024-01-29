On January 20, 1974, General Dynamics test pilot Phil Oestricher took the YF-16 Viper for an unplanned first flight at Edwards Air Force Base. During a high-speed taxi test, the airplane began to roll and his correction left it in a series of oscillations that threatened the aircraft. In keeping with an option presented at the safety meeting, Oestricher throttled up and took to the air rather than risk destroying the only YF-16 in existence at the time. He landed the prototype six minutes later with no further incidents
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 21:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911526
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-HC101-1967
|Filename:
|DOD_110100056
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Falcon Rejoin 50: F-16 First Flight, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT