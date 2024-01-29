Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Rejoin 50: F-16 First Flight

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    On January 20, 1974, General Dynamics test pilot Phil Oestricher took the YF-16 Viper for an unplanned first flight at Edwards Air Force Base. During a high-speed taxi test, the airplane began to roll and his correction left it in a series of oscillations that threatened the aircraft. In keeping with an option presented at the safety meeting, Oestricher throttled up and took to the air rather than risk destroying the only YF-16 in existence at the time. He landed the prototype six minutes later with no further incidents

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911526
    VIRIN: 240129-F-HC101-1967
    Filename: DOD_110100056
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Rejoin 50: F-16 First Flight, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    412th Test Wing
    Falcon Rejoin
    Viper 50

