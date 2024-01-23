Ft Hamilton Garrison Host Community Information Exchange - (Trailer)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military Service members, civilian employees assigned to US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and community partners from the US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard attended the Fort Hamilton Community Information Exchange at the post's fitness center on Jan. 24, 2024.



The event allowed garrison directorate staff and installation organizations to provide service members, families and civilians with current information and practices from installation support partners to increase awareness and sustain the mission and family readiness on and off the post.



We are "The Face of America's Army in NYC"



(U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs).