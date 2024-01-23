Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ft Hamilton Garrison Host Community Information Exchange - (Trailer)

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Military Service members, civilian employees assigned to US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and community partners from the US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard attended the Fort Hamilton Community Information Exchange at the post's fitness center on Jan. 24, 2024.

    The event allowed garrison directorate staff and installation organizations to provide service members, families and civilians with current information and practices from installation support partners to increase awareness and sustain the mission and family readiness on and off the post.

    We are "The Face of America's Army in NYC"

    (U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 20:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911521
    VIRIN: 240124-A-MJ459-1974
    Filename: DOD_110100017
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    NYC
    Workforce
    Military Community
    Community Engagement
    CIE
    USAG Fort Hamilton

