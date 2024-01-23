Military Service members, civilian employees assigned to US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, and community partners from the US Marine Corps and US Coast Guard attended the Fort Hamilton Community Information Exchange at the post's fitness center on Jan. 24, 2024.
The event allowed garrison directorate staff and installation organizations to provide service members, families and civilians with current information and practices from installation support partners to increase awareness and sustain the mission and family readiness on and off the post.
We are "The Face of America's Army in NYC"
(U.S. Army video by Ephraim Rodriguez – Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 20:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911521
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-MJ459-1974
|Filename:
|DOD_110100017
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ft Hamilton Garrison Host Community Information Exchange - (Trailer), by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
