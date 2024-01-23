Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Change of Charge Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Charles F. Ziervogel, outgoing command master chief of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquishes command to U.S. Navy Master Chief Loren Rucker, oncoming command master chief of I MEF, during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Ziervogel, relinquished his duties as the I MEF Command Master Chief to Rucker. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele, Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, and Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911513
    VIRIN: 240126-M-HA226-1938
    Filename: DOD_110099861
    Length: 00:48:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, I MEF Change of Charge Ceremony, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    I MEF change of command

