Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Xwing partner for autonomous flight demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing Inc. monitors an autonomous flight from their ground control station at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 29, 2024. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force, has awarded Xwing two Small Business Innovation Research contracts, a Phase Two in March 2023 to conduct autonomous flight trials and optimize the technology for future missions and a Phase Three in December 2023 to demonstrate the capability in an operationally relevant environment. Xwing's autonomous flight technology allows its aircraft to taxi, takeoff, fly to a destination, avoid airborne and ground threats, and land, without any human input. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911511
    VIRIN: 240129-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_110099738
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Xwing partner for autonomous flight demonstration, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    Xwing
    AFWERX
    Autonomy Prime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT