    Airborne Parachute Jump Training (Vertical)

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Samrat Hamal Dhakal 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    The video demonstrates the training of soldiers on how to properly jump and release their parachutes when landing.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911508
    VIRIN: 240123-O-HE106-9642
    Filename: DOD_110099684
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

