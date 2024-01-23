Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Participates "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" Tour Moderated Conversation

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris participates in a moderated conversation with actress and activist Sophia Bush as part of her nationwide “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.
    San Jose, CA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911503
    Filename: DOD_110099656
    Length: 00:46:17
    Location: US

    TAGS

    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    Sophia Bush
    "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms"

