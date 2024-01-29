Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Localized Professional Development: Creating Base-Level Solutions to a Military-Wide Problem

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mr. Layton Graves

    A quantitative study is being conducted on Freedom Air Force Base (FAFB) (a pseudonym for anonymity), to asses the motivations of active duty Airmen to pursue voluntary education. All Airmen who attend the Air Force Tuition Assistance (AF-TA) seminar over a two-month period (ending 30 June 2023) at FAFB are invited to participate in the study. The study incorporates Boshier’s (1991) Education Participation Scale, a 42-question survey utilizing a four-point Likert Scale, to measure the motivations of adult learners to pursue voluntary education. The results are aggregated by demographic categories (time on station, military rank, gender, education level, etc.) and compared to known perceptions of United States Air Force (USAF) education programs found in academic literature. This study addresses the research questions of, “What are the motivations of Airmen who attend the AF-TA briefing at FAFB?” “Are there any statistically significant demographic trends present for Airmen who attend the AF-TA briefing at FAFB?” and “What are the similarities between the motivations of Airmen who attend professional development (PD) courses at FAFB and the known perceptions of USAF PD?” This study addresses the specific education motivations of Airmen at FAFB and showcases how Airmen at FAFB may have different motivations to pursue education than what may be present at other USAF installations. The benefits of locally developed and managed
    PD, tailored to the education motivations of Airmen on an installation, is discussed through examples of what a base-level USAF PD program could incorporate to align with Boshier’s (1991) seven motivations of adult learners to pursue voluntary education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911496
    VIRIN: 231208-O-BO059-7763
    PIN: 202314
    Filename: DOD_110099489
    Length: 00:47:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Localized Professional Development: Creating Base-Level Solutions to a Military-Wide Problem, by Michael Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Leadership
    Learning
    Education
    PME
    MSOTL Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT