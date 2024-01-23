MC-130J Commando II External Fuel Tank Install Time Lapse

1st Special Operations Maintenance Group airmen instruct 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron airmen on how to properly install an external fuel tank in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 24, 2024. This was the first time that airmen from the 193 SOMXS completed this task and needed the instruction and guidance from the 1 SOMXG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)
