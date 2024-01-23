Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MC-130J Commando II External Fuel Tank Install Time Lapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    1st Special Operations Maintenance Group airmen instruct 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron airmen on how to properly install an external fuel tank in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Jan. 24, 2024. This was the first time that airmen from the 193 SOMXS completed this task and needed the instruction and guidance from the 1 SOMXG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911491
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-OG477-7408
    Filename: DOD_110099445
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130J Commando II External Fuel Tank Install Time Lapse, by SSgt Bela Vaszlavik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    MC-130J
    PAANG
    193 SOMXS
    193 SOG
    1 SOMXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT