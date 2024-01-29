Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradley engine repair (vertical)

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Toygar Ayla 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Vertical B-Roll of C Company 1-81 AR trains on Bradley engine repair at the Fort Moore BTD Complex

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911490
    VIRIN: 240122-A-UX237-2651
    Filename: DOD_110099444
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bradley engine repair (vertical), by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

