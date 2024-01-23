Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradley Engine Repair

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Toygar Ayla 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of C Company 1-81 AR trains on Bradley engine repair at the Fort Moore BTD Complex

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911489
    VIRIN: 240122-A-UX237-9914
    Filename: DOD_110099442
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bradley Engine Repair , by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

