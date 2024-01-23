B-Roll of C Company 1-81 AR trains on Bradley engine repair at the Fort Moore BTD Complex
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911489
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-UX237-9914
|Filename:
|DOD_110099442
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bradley Engine Repair , by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT